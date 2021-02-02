Mrs. Sue Ann Beshears, 61, of Dawson Springs, a 1977 graduate of Mayfield High School in Mayfield, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She received a bachelor of science degree in nursing at Murray State University and practiced as a registered nurse for 39 years. She started her nursing career at Regional Medical Center in Madisonville and ended her career as the charge nurse at NHC Nursing Home, which is now called Tradewater Health and Rehab Center. She was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Beshears is survived by her husband of 31 years, Charlie Beshears, of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Kelsey Jo (Michael) Hill, of Hanson; her father, John C. Hicks, of Mayfield; two sisters, Karen Renee Hicks and Jonda Lynn (Brian) Hurt, both of Mayfield; two nephews, Tanner Bruce and Kyle Hurt; two nieces, Robin Bruce and Samantha Hurt and other family members.
Mrs. Beshears is preceded in death by her mother, Billie Sue Hicks; maternal grandparents, Joe and Odena Rogers and paternal grandparents, the Rev. J.C. and Maydell Hicks.
Graveside services for Mrs. Sue Ann Beshears will be held at Shyflat Cemetery in Dawson Springs on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Hurt, Michael Hill, Jimmy Miller, Charlie Beshears, Brian “Bubba” Hurt and John Hicks.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com
