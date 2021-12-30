Richard Lee “R.L.” Orten, 94, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Orten was born in Dawson Springs to the late James William Orten and Margie Victoria Trotter Orten. He retired from Island Creek Coal Co. in 1980 after working 38 years in the coal mines. Mr. Orten was a member of the Ilsley Holiness Church.
Mr. Orten was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Carolyn Jeannette Orten (departed Nov. 26, 2021); a son, Ronald Lee Orten; a grandson, Troy Orten; a great-granddaughter, Sarah Forguson; sisters Mildred Hamby Osteen, Velar Orten and an infant sister; and brothers Forrest Orten, Melvin Orten, Carl Orten, Lawson Orten and Johnny Orten.
He is survived by three daughters, Helen Raye Orten (William Leon) Parker of Hopkinsville, Nancy Darlene (Terry Lynn) Sanders of Louisville and Vickie Lee (Gary) Bivins of Dawson Springs; a son, Roger Dean Orten of Hopkinsville; a sister, Ruth Hoard of Dawson Springs; 11 grandchildren, Renea Forguson, William Leon Parker Jr., Daphane Thomas, Norris Quentin Brooks, Marjorie Victoria Orten, Daniel Lane Orten, Scott Bivins, Zachary Richard Bivins, Benjamin Douglas Bivins, Derek Scott Orten and Aaron Orten; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Richard Lee “R.L.” Orten will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. David Hoard, the Rev. Norris Quentin Brooks, the Rev. Damon Farrington and William Leon Parker officiating. Burial will follow in McKnight Cemetery in Christian County.
Pallbearers will be Scott Bivins, Zachary Bivins, Ben Bivins, William Leon Parker Jr., Norris Quentin Brooks and Daniel Orten.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended.
