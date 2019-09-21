Timothy Arnold Daniel of Madisonville, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on Wednesday, September 18th. Tim was a long time employee at Carhartt and a free-lance photographer as well. He was the son of the late Green Daniel, Jr. and Faye Arnold Daniel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Marnie Daniel.
Survivors are his brother, Green Daniel, III of Hendersonville, TN, a nephew, James H. Daniel of Olympia, WA, his step-mother, Brenda Daniel of Owensboro, and step-siblings in Kentucky and Florida. He was a member of The Immaculate Conception Church in Earlington and was 59 years of age.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.