Marshall Murfin “Murf” Adams, 70, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born October 8, 1951, to the late Ralph Euclous Adams and Beth Murfin Adams.
Murf was a beloved husband, brother, and friend to many. He was active in several community organizations, including the Rotary Club and Madisonville Citizens Police.
He was a United States Navy veteran. He had most recently been employed with Bluegrass Pharmacy and Clark’s True Value. Murf was a very active member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville where he served as a deacon, sang in the choir, and taught adult Sunday School classes. He had a very strong faith, and his prayers were an inspiration to many.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Nancy Duff Adams; sister, Lois Judy of Cynthiana; brothers, Jim Adams of Madisonville, Bob (Margaret) Adams of Boynton Beach, Florida, and Don (Bonnie) Adams of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Dr. Kevin Maples officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville, with military honors conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be friends from First Baptist Church. The honorary pallbearer will be Russ Ball.
Memorial contributions may be made in Murf’s memory to First Baptist Church, 246 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.