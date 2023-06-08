Patsy Gail Crawford, 80, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Tuesday June 6, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born January 17, 1943 in Madisonville to the late James Cromer Daves and Martha Cornelia Witherspoon Daves.
Patsy made her living as a homemaker and was a member of Christian Assembly in Madisonville. Her most important treasure was her family, which she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Donnie Crawford of Madisonville; daughter, Kathy (Rodger) Stevens of Providence; two sons, Donnie (Susan) Crawford of Madisonville and David (Maria) Crawford of Anton; sister, Yvonne (Jack) Whitfield of Madisonville; brother, Ronald Daves of Bowling Green; twelve grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, June 9, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Ellis officiating. Burial will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Nevitt, Chris Crawford, Ezra Crawford, Jonathan Stevens, David Paul Stevens, and Zephan Crawford.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.