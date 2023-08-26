WHITE PLAINS — Patty Sue Jones, 75, of White Plains, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was a homemaker and CNA and attended Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors: daughters, Sherlynka Jones, Desta (Sonny) Pointer, and Terrica (Brian) Emerson; son, Jacey (Beth) Jones; and brother, James Thomas Mannahan, Jr.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
