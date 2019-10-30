Mary Cox Whitfield, 86, of Madisonville, KY passed away on October 28, 2019 at Baptist Health Hospital, Madisonville. Mary was born on November 15, 1932 in Madisonville, KY, the eldest child of Mary Elizabeth "Betty" and John Henry Cox. She was preceded in death by her brothers, John Horace Cox and William "Bill" Cox.
Mary was previously employed as an Administrative Assistant at Ligon Specialized Haulers, Thomas Heavy Hauling, and at McCoy and McCoy Laboratories, Inc., in Madisonville, KY She taught Kindergarten at Immaculate Conception School in Earlington, KY, and was also a substitute teacher in the Hopkins County School system.
Mary received her Associates Degree in Education from Murray State University. She was of the Christian faith, a member of the Prosody Club, a proud Kentucky Colonial, and also a die-hard UK Fan.
She enjoyed music throughout her life, beginning in her high school band and choir under the direction of her beloved teacher, Dean Dowdy. Later, she soloed in "The Messiah", also under Mr. Dowdy's direction. Mary especially loved performing in several summer musical productions of Madisonville's "Footlight Players". Other interests included reading and gardening.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Libbie Solomonson of Madisonville, Ann (Kenny) Vaughn of Madisonville, Mary Leslie (Jeff) Robinson of Louisville, two sons, John (Phyllis) Whitfield of Madisonville, and Wade (Marsha) Whitfield of Madisonville, sister-in-law Edith Ann Cox of Louisville, ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, niece Anne McArthur of Louisville and nephew, Will Cox of Madisonville.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home, with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to either Habitat for Humanity or Door of Hope. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
