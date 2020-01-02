Virgil Duane Kington, 82, of Madisonville, KY passed away Tuesday December 31, 2019 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, KY.
He was born January 23, 1937 in Hopkins County, KY to the late William Virgil Kington and Willie Hester Hobgood Kington. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene Kington, a sister, Elaine Kington and a brother, Glenn Kington.
Mr. Kington was a member of the First Christian Church of Madisonville. He worked on road construction and was a coal miner.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Richards Kington; three daughters, Debbie (Tony) Parson of Canton, GA, Donna (Mike) Offutt of Carmi, IL and Jeanie (Greg) Carlton of Benton, KY; one son, Darrell Kington of Franklin, TN; a sister, Lana McGary of Madisonville; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday January 4, 2020 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Rev. Kara Foster officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and after 10:00 A.M. Saturday until the service time.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth Kington, Josh Carlton, Brandon Offutt, Jason Burris, Mark Evans and Jimmie Holder. Honorary pallbearers will be Mitchell Parson, Thad Bowers, and Jason Jarvis.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the First Christian Church of Madisonville.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
