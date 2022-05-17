PROVIDENCE — Steven Christian, 66, of Providence, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital in Bowling Green. He was the former owner and operator of Christian Body Shop in Louisville.
Survivors: son, Chris Christian; step-son, Joshua Guthrie-Detalente; brother, Richard (Judy) Christian; and sister, Barbara (Kenny) Slaughter.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Burial: Louisville at a later date. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
