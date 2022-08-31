Annette Mann Rudolph, 73, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born June 14, 1949, to the late Jimmy and Robin Mann. Annette was educated at J. W. Million High School. She was employed at Hopkins County Head Start and Tyson Foods. She loved to cook and she loved the Kentucky Wildcats. She loved people and never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rudolph, and siblings, Louis Mann, Thomas Mann, Jimmy Mann, and Dora Brown.
Left to cherish her memory are children, Melissa Mann and Marshal (Shedrick) Sarratt both of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Tressa Mann and Anthony Mann both of Madisonville; siblings, Pernell (Charles) Eaves and Beverly Mann both of Earlington, and Kathy McClellan of Madisonville; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Earlington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.
