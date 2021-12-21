Roger L. Thorpe, 67, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home.
He was born on September 23, 1954, in Madisonville, to the late Ruth Eli Thorpe and R.L. “Rube” Thorpe. Roger was a retired face boss with Peabody Coal Company. He loved camping and watching westerns and old war movies. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Thorpe Waddle.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Kim Carneal Thorpe; his son, David Thorpe, of Harrisburg, Illinois and Ross Thorpe, of Madisonville; his grandson, Gage Thorpe, of Slaughters; brother, Danny (Sherry) Thorpe, of Hanson; sister, Anita Thorpe, of Madisonville; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Justin Thorpe, Chad Baldwin, Kyle Thorpe, Dylan Basham, Matthew Parker, Ethan Pendley, and Trenton Thorpe.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to benefit the tornado victims at www.TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
