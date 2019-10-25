Earnestine Merriweather Spencer, 76, affectionately known as "Nana," went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 21, 2019. She was born May 11, 1943, to the late Sarah Marie Miller and the late Oliver Merriweather. At an early age, the family moved to North Carolina, where she met and married William Walker Spencer. Earnestine worked as a secretary and school bus driver to a number of county schools for approximately eight years. She worked in textiles for 10 years, in which she became one of the first blacks to become a union organizer for Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union in her county and the surrounding counties.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory one daughter, Tonja L. Vasquez of Madisonville; one son, William (Analisa) Walker Spencer Jr. of San Diego; one sister, Kathy M. Leak of Rockingham, North Carolina; one brother, James (Marion) Merriweather of Indianapolis; three grandchildren, Brianna S. Capel, Marcus D. Vasquez and LaChaunte M. Hopson, all of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Kristen Ashley Nelson, William Devonte Daeshawn Spencer and Zachary Prince Nelson, all of San Diego; five great-grandchildren, Anias Mitchell and Abria Mitchell of Madisonville, Marcus D. Vasquez Jr., Makari D. Vasquez and Ian Berkley, all of Bowling Green; and two adopted sons, Marvin (Marsha) Hightower and Paul (Sharon) Lovan of Madisonville. She also leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of family and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Word of Faith Christian Center with visitation on Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the church.
