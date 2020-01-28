George H. Martin, 77, of Nebo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Madisonville Health and Rehab.
He was born on June 3, 1942, in Nebo, to the late Anna Katherine Frazer Martin and Charlie Brown Martin. George graduated from Nebo High School and attended Murray State University. He later graduated from Reisch American School of Auctioneering. He was the past president of the Kentucky Fair and Horse Show, and was presently representing Kentucky on the Soy Aquaculture Alliance.
Farming was George’s passion, where he represented Kentucky in Southern Soybean Research and served on the United Soybean Board for 18 years. He was a Mason and was a member of CS Hoffman Lodge in Nebo, a member of the Rizpah Shriners Temple and a member of the Elks. George was former magistrate of Hopkins County and is a lifelong member of Johnson Island Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Charles Thomas Martin. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Linda Raye Rudd Martin; sister Mary Anna (Garnett) Martin Trayler of Nebo; nieces Lisa Ann (Wally) Traylor Lesley, of Temple, Texas and Laura Beth (Greg) Rudd, of Madisonville; nephews Dr. Marty Shane (Laryssa) Traylor, of Owensboro, and John William (Kristi) Rudd, of Madisonville; great-nieces Sarah Beth, Anna, Rachel, Lydia, Avery and Meredith; and his great-nephews, Joshua, Parker and Jack; and his sister-in-law, Georgia Jones Rudd.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Dennis Mayfield officiating, Bro. Ralph Alexander assisting and Debbie Ellis giving the eulogy. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. The visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in George’s memory to the West Lawn Cemetery Fund P.O. Box 154 Hanson, KY 42413 or Happy Feet, c/o Cheri McNary 1776 N. Main St. Madisonville, KY 42431.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
