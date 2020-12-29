Mildred Ann “Millie” Sherrill Ray, 74, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born on June 25, 1946, in Hopkinsville, to the late Imogene Mock Sherrill and James Benjamin Sherrill. Mildred was formerly employed at the Hopkins County Senior Citizens Center and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls and porcelain horses. She loved her family but the light of her life was her five grandchildren and her two great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henry Ray, Sr.; and her step-brother, David Lee Sherrill.
Survivors include her sons, Ralph H, Ray, Jr. and Stephen Andrew (Samantha) Ray, of Reynolds Station; daughter, Rebecca (Tim) Ray Huddleston, of Madisonville; grandchildren, Sydney Patterson, Lynsee Patterson, Ricky Perez, Hayden Huddleston and Avery Huddleston; and her great-grandchildren, Kieran Patterson and Ayva Patterson.
The funeral service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church 735 Lenin Rd. Madisonville, KY 42431 with Pastor Lawrence Richardson officiating. Burial to follow at Silent Run Cemetery in Nebo, KY. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the church.
The pallbearers are Tim Huddleston, Hayden Huddleston, Ricky Perez, Tristen Nantz, Coty Thomas and George Cissna.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s memory to Grace Baptist Church.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
