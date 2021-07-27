Mary Gunby, 53, of Nebo, passed away Saturday July 24, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 28, 1968, in Sycamore, Illinois, to Charlotte Stewart Lear and the late Robert Lear. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Mary Stewart, and Elgin and Lucille Lear.
Mary worked as a self-employed cleaner and was a member of Concord General Baptist Church. Her passion was being very active in the Boy Scouts, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Gunby, of Nebo; daughters, Jessica Gunby, of Elizabethtown, and Tressa Thompson, of Providence; two sons, Jonathan (Chelsie) Gunby, of Whitehouse, Tennessee, and Justin Clark, of Nortonville; mother, Charlotte Lear, of Madisonville; two brothers, Andy (Carol) Lear, of Madisonville, and Wesley Lear, of Anton; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday July 29, 2021, at Concord General Baptist Church with Bro. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home and from 1 p.m. until service time Thursday at the church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.