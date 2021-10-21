Betty E. Clemons, 87, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Hillside Villa Nursing Home.
She was born March 31, 1934, to the late Bud Daum Sr. and Thelma Carr Daum. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bud Daum Jr.; sister-in-law, Majorie Daum; and niece, Randi Eibling.
Betty loved watching Westerns, criminal shows, and was a big John Wayne fan. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Amy) Clemons of Madisonville, KY; her nephew, Larry (Lou) Daum of Marysville, OH; grandchildren, Ryan (Whitney) Clemons of Nortonville, KY, Lauren (Brandon) Collinsworth of Spring, Texas, and Thomas Clemons of Madisonville, KY; great-granchildren, Jonah Clemons and Bradyn Clemons; and several great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:30 A.M. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Madisonville, KY with Rev. John Kalz officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. at the church.
