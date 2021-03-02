John Porter III, 67, of Madisonville, died on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 9 p.m. at his home. He was a retired coal miner of Peabody Coal Company as well as a retired truck driver for RTI Trucking Company.
Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Porter; and companion, Jackie Cain.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Closed casket visitation: 12 p.m. Tuesday. Due to COVID-19, a mask is required, and social distancing will be practiced.
