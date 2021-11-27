Jon Byrum, 68, of Crofton, died at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in Hopkinsville.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Crofton Baptist Church with burial to follow in Ridgetop Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at the Crofton Baptist Church. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Crofton, KY he was born September 17, 1953 the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Byrum. He was a self-employed custom carpenter over 40 years, prior to becoming self-employed he worked at Dixie Pavers. He was a member of the Crofton Baptist Church where he was a deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He used in carpentry skills on many mission trips and recently in the construction of the Family Life Center at Crofton Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Gabriel Reese Byrum.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Becky Byrum; his children, Aaron Byrum of Hopkinsville, Jessica Byrum of Crofton and Whitney (CJ) Carter of Gallatin, TN; his brothers, Ronnie (Dawn) Byrum and Jim (Sheryl) Byrum both of Crofton; his sister, Becky (Chris) Morales of Crofton; and his three grandchildren Dallas Byrum, Daxton Carter and Maverick Carter.
