Brenda Ann Todd Millard, 64, of Madisonville, passed away, Monday June 19, 2023 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, IN.
She was born June 20, 1958 in Madisonville to the late James Turner Todd and Margaret Joyce Gentry Todd. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Gary Anthony Todd ll.
Brenda was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Madisonville. She enjoyed scrapbooking, family trips, spending time with her grandkids, church activities and taking part in the Y.E.S weekend. She was also a childcare giver for over thirty plus years where she was known as Ms. B.B. for years.
She is survived by her husband, Lance Millard, of 47 years; one son, Josh Millard, of Madisonville; one daughter, Amanda (Stephen) Chambersm, of Newburgh; one sister, Sherri D. Todd, of Madisonville; two brothers, Jimmy (Jennifer) Todd and Gary “AJ” Todd, of Madisonville; and four grandchildren, Alex Chambers, McKenzie Kennedy, Abby Chambers and Lanie Chambers.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Lon Lorton and Rev. Jen Evans officiating. Burial will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday June 22, 2023 and from noon until the service time Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Chambers, Lonnie Gentry, Aaron Todd, Johnny Laffoon, Elizabeth Duncan, Kenny Gentry, Mark Cunningham and Freddie Stafford. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Millard, Gary Todd, Jimmy Todd, Scott Massamore and Elisha Strader.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Modi and the staff at the Mahr Cancer Center and the neurosciences ICU doctors and staff at Deaconess Gateway hospital in Newburgh.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
