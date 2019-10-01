Sharon Darlene Gilmore Houtchens, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She was born June 2, 1940, in Indianapolis to the late Dorothy Nell Martin and Frances Gilmore. Sharon was formerly a receptionist at the Nature Center and attended Living Waters Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls, drawing and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Roger Dale Robertson; her sister, Kay Frances Massey; and her grandson, Jeffrey Ray Robertson.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Ralph Houtchens; daughter Tonda Miller of Madisonville; son Allen (Angie) Robertson of Madisonville; brother Ricky (Linda) L. Martin of Mortons Gap; stepson Wayne Houtchens; grandsons Joel Robertson, Jonathan Robertson, Tommy Hill and Colton Robertson; granddaughters Tabitha Robertson Hopson and Daffeny Robertson; five great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Pastor David Jackson officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Mark Vaughn, Chris Massey, Gage Robertson, Colton Robertson, Dale Miller and Kenny Lear.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
