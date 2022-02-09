James “Eddie” Edward Bowles, 78, of Slaughters, KY, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at his residence.
Eddie was born on June 27, 1943, in Madisonville, KY, to the late James E. Bowles and Tempie Brown Groves. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Billy B. Whitledge.
Eddie worked as a barber in Madisonville for 56 years and was an Army veteran. He loved Cardinals baseball and Indiana University basketball. Most of all, he loved spending time on the farm and with his grandkids. Eddie was a very devoted family man.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rhonda Whitledge Bowles; son, Justin (Joy) Bowles of Madisonville; two grandchildren, Jasper Bowles and Josie Bowles; and mother-in-law, Mildred S. Whitledge.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held privately for the family at a later date with burial at Slaughters Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.