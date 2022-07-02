Patricia Clark Littlepage, 84, of Madisonville, KY passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Brighton Cornerstone in Madisonville.
She was born May 5, 1938 in Nortonville, KY to the late West Bobbitt Whitfield and Willie Elizabeth Clark Whitfield.
Patty was a member for 64 years of First Christian Church in Madisonville and worked as a clerk for judges in both Kemmerer, WY and Madisonville. She was the first person to graduate from South Hopkins High School in 1956. She was a loving Granny and the world’s best cook. She enjoyed all UK sports and was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers. She loved her church and her family and will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Pryce Boyd Littlepage; daughter, Lori (Jack) Eans of Birmingham, AL; son, Greg (Cathy) Littlepage of St. George, UT; sister, Shelia W. Davis of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Emalee (Cade) Littlepage Stubbs and Quentin Littlepage of St. George, Allie Eans of Boston, MA, and Hannah (Spencer) Eans Austin of Birmingham; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Sue Groves of Madisonville.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at First Christian Church with Rev. Kara Foster and Rev. Jim McMurtrie officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and from 10:00 A.M. until service time Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church at 1030 College Drive, Madisonville, KY 42431.
The Littlepage family would like to thank the staff at Brighton Cornerstone for their care, along with her life long friend, Dukie Hovious.
