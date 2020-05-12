Darrell Hancock, 59, of Madisonville, KY passed away Monday, May 4th, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 23, 1961 in Hopkins County, KY to the late James W. Hancock and Katherine Marie Carroll Hancock.
Darrell worked for the City of Madisonville in the electric department. He liked to hunt and fish, but most of all loved spending time with his granddaughter.
He is survived his wife of 39 years, Cheryl Hancock; one son, Wes (Julie) Hancock of Madisonville; one sister, Brenda James of Madisonville; two brothers, Greg (Fonda) Hancock of Madisonville and Maurice (Patrice) Hancock of Macon, GA; and one granddaughter, Ashlyn Hancock of Madisonville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
