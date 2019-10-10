Glenn "Porky" Wade Holmes, 61, of Madisonville, went to be with our Heavenly Father Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville, with his wife and family by his side. He was born March 29th, 1958, to Susie Janette Riales and the late Charles Durwood Holmes. Glenn was a member of Living Waters Church of God. He was well known for his larger-than-life personality, love for the Lord and his incredible guitar skills. He enjoyed studying scripture and picking the guitar with his loved ones.
Glenn is survived by his wife, Ava, of Madisonville; his children, Coy Holmes (Lauren) of Owensboro, Colton Holmes of Los Angeles, Lindsey Holmes of Evansville, Indiana, Jamie Holmes of Henderson and stepson Adam Whitman of Madisonville; sisters Charlotte Holmes of Madisonville and JoAnne Frailley of Smyrna, Tennessee; brother Duane Holmes of Crofton; and several nieces, nephews and many fans and friends.
It is Well with My Soul!
Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Living Waters Church of God. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory in Owensboro is in charge of arrangements.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
