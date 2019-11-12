Taelor "Tae" Brian Matthew Morse, 18, of Madisonville, KY passed away, Saturday November 9, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born December 11, 2000 in Madisonville to Jennifer Gail Jones Katich and William Morse.
He is survived by his parents, Jennifer (Randy) Katich and William Morse of Madisonville; three sisters Hayley Lemmons, Karenza Katich, and McKenna Lynn Morse; five brothers, Alex Morse, Brandon Morse, Randy Katich, Jr, Joshua Katich, and Sebastian Morse-Keene; maternal grandparents, Cheryl Redd of Madisonville and Gary Jones of Wheatcroft, KY; and paternal grandparents, Karen (Wesley) Holmes of Dalton, KY and Kenny (Shelia) Morse of Hanson, KY.
Taelor loved playing Dungeons and Dragons and photography. He was active in Camp Kum Ba Ya and First Christian Church. He was really good with kids.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at First Christian Church with Rev. Kara Foster officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Barnett-Strother and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at First Christian Church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.