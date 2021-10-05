Alberta Kay Reynolds, 66, of Madisonville, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June, 24, 1955, in Hopkins County to the late Juanita Litherland and William Harley. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Hannaway; her brothers, Joseph Harley, Bill Harley, and James Harley; and her daughter, Christie Gamblin.
Alberta loved coloring, crocheting, plants, watching her Ghost Adventures, fishing, and cooking.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Carrol Reynolds; a son, William Reynolds, of Madisonville; sisters, Wilma Lutz, of Madisonville, and Roberta Harley, of Madisonville; a brother, Stevie Joe Harley, of Madisonville; several nieces and nephews; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday October 6, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Hayes officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Gamblin, William Reynolds, Tyler Gamblin, Charles Taylor, Wayne Pool, and Logan Keaton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
