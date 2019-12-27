DALTON -- Roy Henry Patterson Jr., 70, of Dalton, formerly of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born April 19, 1949, in Madisonville to the late Christina and Roy H. Patterson Sr. Roy retired as a firefighter from Madisonville Fire Department. He was a member at Unity in Christ Church, a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Patterson; his sister, Joyce Jennings; his grandson, Connor Patterson; and his granddaughter, Taylor Patterson.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Debbie Patterson of Madisonville; sons Jeffrey Patterson, Theodore Patterson and Mike (Danielle) Patterson, all of Madisonville; brothers Jimmie Patterson of Beulah and Larry Patterson of Madisonville; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Richardson officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Hanson with military honors being conducted graveside by the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell. The visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers will be firefighters from the Madisonville Fire Department.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
