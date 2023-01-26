Valerie Ellyn (Krohl) Gordon, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2023, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones.
Valerie was born on June 9, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, to James and Jane (Banach) Krohl. She was the youngest of eight children.
She graduated in June of 1980 from North Syracuse High School. Valerie attained a degree as a licensed practical nurse, and later joined the U.S. Army.
While serving in the military at Fort Riley, Kansas, she met and married the love of her life, Timothy Allen Gordon. Valerie and Timothy were united in matrimony on February 28, 1983, in Junction City, Kansas. They renewed their vows at St. Daniel’s church in Syracuse, New York, on May 7, 1983.
Valerie and Timothy welcomed their only child, Danielle Renee Gordon, into this world in Nuremberg, Germany, in1984.
After her service in the military, Valerie and Timothy settled in Syracuse, New York. She worked for many years at St. Joseph Hospital, where she met some lifelong friends.
Val’s house and kitchen were a welcome gathering spot for her friends and family; she always had a cup of coffee brewed and playing cards ready for casual conversation. Valerie was a kind and generous soul, and made friends easily; she loved each of friends dearly.
She enjoyed reading a thrilling Stephen King novel, watching suspenseful crime shows, listening to rock and roll, and playing a lively game of bingo. Val was a fierce Syracuse University Orange sports fan — she made sure to watch every game, and she also cheered for the Wildcats when they weren’t playing Syracuse. Halloween was Val’s favorite holiday, she relished the spooky fun and harvest decorating, but most of all she loved seeing her nieces and nephews visit in costume and giving them candy.
Val’s soft heart and petite stature were protected by her feisty and mighty spirit, a trait that endeared her to her loved ones all the more, as did her quirky spotlessness, love of sweets, and competitive spirit in games.
Valerie retired to Madisonville, Kentucky, her husband’s hometown. In retirement, she worked part-time in retail, delighting in conversation with customers and making friends with her co-workers. In retirement, Val further enjoyed spoiling her cats, gardening with Tim, brisk walks, and playing bunko with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her eldest sister Darlene Swartz. Valerie is survived by her husband, Timothy, and daughter, Danielle of Murphysboro, Ill. (Matthew Hair), as well as six siblings: Martin Krohl of Virginia; Maurice Krohl (Judy) of Syracuse, N.Y.; Nancy White of North Syracuse, N.Y.; Karl Krohl (Lynne) of Camillus, N.Y.; Janette Roskoff of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Laurie Presutto (Anthony) of Syracuse, N.Y. She is also survived by brother-in-law Gregory Gordon (Bonnie) of Indiana; sister-in-law Michele McFadden (Rick) of Indiana; and brother-in-law Charles E. Gordon (Ramona) of Dawson Springs, Kentucky. She is also survived by her many beloved nieces, nephews, friends, and fur babies.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Pleasant Grove Church on Rose Creek Road in Madisonville, Kentucky.
In honor of Valerie’s love of animals, please consider memorial contributions to your local animal shelter in her name.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
