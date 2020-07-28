Shane Oliver Shaw, 9, of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He is survived by parents, Tommy and Stephanie; one brother, Tommy Lee Shaw, Jr; grandparents, Sarah Schulz, Tracy Scott, and Jimmy and Darla Holt; aunts, Rachel Ezell and Courtney Holt, uncles, Derek Schulz and Trystan Dillingham; and great-grandparents, Miryam Stallknecht and Gerald Schulz.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions: The Shane Shaw Benefit at U.S. Bank or @ShaneShawBenefitAccount on the Venmo App.
