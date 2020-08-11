Herbert W. Cranor, 54, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Mr. Cranor had worked as a cook at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park.
Survivors include his life partner, Joyce Parker; four children, Angela Bruce, Andrew Cranor, Casey Baker, and Shelby Cranor; sister, Marilyn Walls; and brother, Larry Cranor.
Service: From 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Second Baptist Church in Mortons Gap.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
