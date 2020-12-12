U.S. Army veteran Van Kenneth Nabb, 79, of Madisonville, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.
He was born June 27, 1941, to the late Geneva Jones Nabb and Carl Kenneth Nabb. He was honorably a recipient of the Quilts of Valor. Van was owner and operator of Van’s Lawn and Landscaping, and was formerly a self-employed farmer and worked in the petroleum industry in the Western U.S. He was of the Protestant faith and was a proud member of the American Legion Post 61 in Madisonville. He enjoyed woodworking, home renovating and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting
and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Larry Nabb; sister Rose Johnson; grandson Van Kenneth “Trey” Nabb III; and his niece, Leigh Ann Nabb.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years, Jane Theresa Petrocelli Nabb; sons Van Kenneth Nabb II of Oklahoma and Stephen Nabb of Montana; granddaughter Keeley Renee Nab of Oklahoma; niece Andrea McBride of Germany; nephew Jamie (Liz) Nabb of Crofton; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted care.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
