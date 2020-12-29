Edna Agnes Menser Sisk, 105, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Tradewater Health and Rehab Center in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Sisk was born on Oct. 18, 1915, in Ilsley, to the late Johnny Lee Menser and Josephine Laffoon Menser. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and was a 1934 graduate of Dawson Springs High School.
Mrs. Sisk is survived three sisters, Willodean Furgerson and Ruth Keller, of Dawson Springs, and Christine Shelton, of Clay; two grandchildren, Joan Hicks, of Loganville, Georgia, and Steven Earl Hicks, of Coppell, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Korrie and her husband, Chance Alfred, Alex Hicks, and Emery Hicks; four great-great-grandchildren, Caden, Presten, Lawsen, and Kingsten
Preceding Mrs. Sisk in death were her parents; her husband, D. Garnett Sisk (departed 3/28/1973); a daughter, Patricia Sisk Hicks; a grandson, Randal Jay Hicks; her son-in-law, Trumon E. Hicks and six brothers and sisters.
A virtual service will be held for Edna Agnes Sisk at 1 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Sisk’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 1 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
Active pallbearers include: Emery Hicks, Chance Alford, Caden Alford, Joe Keller, Mike Keller, and Gabe Keller. Brent Menser is named an Honorary Pallbearer.
(Due to the infectious nature of covid-19 the visitation and service will not be open physically to the public. The family very much desires your love, prayers and participation through the safe viewing of the Virtual Service.)
(To view the Virtual Service: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
