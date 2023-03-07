Kathy Hampton Terrell, 72, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, Mar. 4, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Madisonville to the late Alice Scott Salancik and Wayne Hampton. She retired from Hopkins County Detention Center as a deputy jailer and worked at Carhartt. She was also a self-employed tax preparer. Kathy was formerly an avid golfer and loved playing cards and quilting. She was a member of Providence Rural United Methodist Church in Hanson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Terrell; step-daughter, April Dawn Terrell; and sister, Theresa Ann Forbes.
Survivors include her stepmother, Ann Hampton of Madisonville; daughter, Tonia (Christopher) Leal of Madisonville; sister, Martha (Darrell) Thomas of Madisonville; grandchildren, Zieben, Logan “Jack”, Neli Rose, and Theodore Leal; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Providence Rural United Methodist Church, 5715 Island Ford Road, Hanson, KY 42413, with Pastor Brent Waltrip officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cadiz at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made in Kathy’s memory to a local charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
