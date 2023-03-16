PROVIDENCE — Wayne Eugene Jones, 87, of Providence, Kentucky passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on February 11, 1936 in Greenville, KY to the late Jessie Jones and Margaret Ipock Poe. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Wilma Joyce Jones; sisters, Noreen Fox, Mary Wyatt, Barbara Jones, and Thelma Terry; brothers, Clifford Jones and Tommy Poe; one great grandson; and one great great granddaughter.
Wayne worked as a coal miner. He enjoyed going fishing, playing guitar, singing, which he played in several bands throughout his life. Most of all he really enjoyed having his family around him, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Kerry) Dickerson of Princeton, KY; Barbara (Doug) Dunbar of Dawson Springs, KY; and Stacey (Phillip) Osborn of Clay, KY; four sons, Gary Jones of Madisonville; Terry (Tina) Jones of Eddyville, KY, Greg (Johnna) Jones of Providence, and Mikes Jones of Providence; two brothers, Norman Poe of Indiana and Larry (Robbie) Jones of Madisonville; three sisters, Virginia (Richard) Sorrells of Providence, Brenda (Bill) Crabtree of Madisonville; and Wanda Kingery of Madisonville; along with nineteen grandchildren, thirty-nine great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Saturday March 18, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Jones officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 12:00 P.M. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Dunbar, Nicholas Dickerson, Steven Jones, Jonathan Dame, Drew Osborn, and Reed Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Jones, and Tanner Davis.
