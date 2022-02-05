Janice Faye Lewis, 72, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess. She was born November 7, 1949, to the late Allen and Eva (Brothers) Crunk of White Plains.She celebrated a heavenly reunion with her husband, Orville Lewis; parents; two sisters, Lillie Lear and Faye Crunk; grandson, Joshua Neal Cobb; and other loved ones gone before her.
She spent her days teaching, loving, and serving the Lord. For over 20 years, she served as a Hopkins County School teacher before retirement. Then, she returned to the classroom as a volunteer for her daughter’s classes. The way she lived her life is her legacy, a legacy of compassion, servanthood, and love to all who knew her.
To carry on her legacy, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Jeff) Cobb; brothers, Stanley Crunk and Edward Crunk; grandchildren, David (Sabrina) Cobb and Laura Elizabeth Cobb; three great-grandchildren, Thaxton, Madelyn and ,soon-to-be, baby Cobb; her chosen children, Daniel and Amanda Cobb; her sit by the fire friend, Martha Stevenson; and many more that she loved.
Service will be held at 11 a.m on Monday at Little Mission Church in White Plains, with Frank Stevenson officiating. Burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m until 7 p.m. on Sunday and after 9 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Pallbearers will be David Lee Cobb, Tyler Garrett, Michael Crunk, James Crunk, Marty Crick, and Ron Boyer.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
