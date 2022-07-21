Cameron Scott Solomon, 22, of Madisonville, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Solomon was born August 17, 1999. He had been a student and factory worker, and he was of the Christian Faith.
Mr. Solomon is survived by his mother, Joy Pendley Fugate (Chad) of Madisonville; his father, Timothy Ray Solomon (Michelle) of Princeton; sister, Cynthia Ann Solomon of Princeton; half-brother, Atley Boyce Solomon of Murray; maternal grandparents, Aaron & Rebecca Pendley; paternal grandparents, Jim & Pat Solomon of Dawson Springs; two stepbrothers, Dustin Bolin of Dawson Springs and Derrick Bolin of Somerset; and one step-sister, Chauncey Fugate of Eddyville.
The funeral service for Mr. Cameron Scott Solomon will be 2 p.m. CST Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, 201 N. Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408, with Pastor Kathy Redden officiating. Burial will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers include Jamie Farris, Kameron Orten, Tristan Watson, Hunter Pendley, Tre Smith, and Taylor Barnett.
Mr. Solomon’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.