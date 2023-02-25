WHITE PLAINS — Augustina Marie Hearrin, 64, of White Plains, KY, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She previously worked for Grandma’s Kitchen and Lowe’s in Madisonville.

Survivors: wife, Karla Hargrove; daughter, Tiffany Scott; sons, Kris (Venus) Fox, Brandon (Chelsea) Hargrove, and Justin (Amyie) Hargrove; sisters, Terry (Craig) Jenkins and Nancy (Jim) Fox; and brother, Steven (Peppy) Hearrin.

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Will be private. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.

