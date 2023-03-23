Earl Ronald “Ron” Nickelson, 78, of Madisonville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at his residence.
He was born on August 28, 1944 in Marietta, GA to the late Clay Earl Nickelson and Sara Marie Popham Nickelson. He was also proceeded in death by his wife, Pam Nickelson.
In 1973, Ron started Nick’s Pest Control with his dad and brother, and the family business quickly grew to become a pillar of the community.
Ron was a man of many passions and talents. He was not only a successful businessman, but also a Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, and the Shrine . His commitment to community service was evident in his involvement with the Kentucky Pest Association, where he served as a board member for 25 years and president five times. He was also on the pest control advisory board for 16 years and a past president of the Madisonville Lions Club.
Outside of his professional and community service endeavors, Ron enjoyed spending time at Lakeshore Country Club, where he served as past president.
Ron’s dedication to his family and community was unparalleled, and he was respected by all who knew him. His entrepreneurial spirit, leadership skills, and commitment to excellence were the driving forces behind Nick’s Pest Management’s success, where he served as CEO until his retirement in 2021 after 48 years in business.
He is survived by his three sons, Douglas Earl (Cathy) Nickelson of Champagne, IL, Jeffery Allen (Rhonda) Nickelson of Madisonville, and Ronald Scott (Stephanie) Nickelson of Louisville, KY; brother, Lamar (Marty) Nickelson of Bradenton, FL; eight grandchildren, Ashlee (Heath) Hicks, Tiffany Nickelson, Bradley Nickelson, Natalie Nickelson, Abigail Nickelson, Nora Nickelson, Shane (Sheryl) Leturgey, Zachary (Viviani) Leturgey; and six great grandchildren, Carsen Hicks, Carter Leturgey, Landon Leturgey, Brayden Leturgey, Kayleigh Leturgey, along with one on the way.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday March 25, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Paul Rideout officiating. Burial will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday and from 9:00 A.M. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Nickelson, Heath Hicks, Shane Leturgey, Zachary Leturgey, Justin Oliver, and Chris Rideout.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Lodge 143
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
