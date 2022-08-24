Edward “Eddie” Beard, Jr., 66, of Madisonville died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors: wife, Cherl Beard; sons, Johnny (Amy) Beard and Brian Beard; daughter, Alisha Beard; sisters, Crinnia (David) Cartwright, Darlene (Bill) Jones, Tammy (Brian) Parker, and Rena (Mark) Nash; and brothers, Greg (Jeanene) Beard and Frank (Shannon) Baird, Sr.

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Military Honors will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

