Edward “Eddie” Beard, Jr., 66, of Madisonville died Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors: wife, Cherl Beard; sons, Johnny (Amy) Beard and Brian Beard; daughter, Alisha Beard; sisters, Crinnia (David) Cartwright, Darlene (Bill) Jones, Tammy (Brian) Parker, and Rena (Mark) Nash; and brothers, Greg (Jeanene) Beard and Frank (Shannon) Baird, Sr.
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home. Military Honors will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.