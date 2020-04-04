Betty Ruth Cates, 79, of Madisonville, KY passed away April 2, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Providence, KY.
She was born October 2, 1940 in Red River County, TX to the late Stanley Floyd Burkett and Carrie Lucindy Featherstone Burkett. She was also proceeded by one brother, five sisters, and one grandson, Richard Osborn, Jr.
Betty worked as an assistant manager at K-Mart, where she worked for 37 years. She was a member of the Pentecostal Prayer Chapter in Providence. She loved playing with her grandkids and great grandkids. She loved to read, work, and cook.
She is survived by one daughter, Schyrel (Richard) Osborn of Nebo, KY; two grandchildren, Sherry (Michael) Barron of Nebo and Nikki (Jeff) Burton of Nebo; five great grandchildren, Autumn Marlow of North Carolina, Austin Miller of Quantico, VA; Aaron Miller of Madisonville, and Bo and Farrah Burton of Nebo; and two great great grandchildren, Stetson Marlow of North Carolina and Kayden Miller of Madisonville.
Following the recommendation from the CDC, funeral services will be held privately with family only. Burial will be held at Concord Cemetery in Manitou.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
