Maybelle Sizemore, 86, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her daughter’s residence. She was a homemaker and a member of the Earlington General Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters Sandra Dawn Brown and Perneicia “Penny” Sizemore; sons James Sizemore, Bruce “Kenton” Sizemore and Phillip Sizemore; and sisters Stacey Wyatt, Zenobia Lanham and Theresa Woodruff.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Friday at Beshear Funeral Home (201 North Main St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408), with a graveside service to follow at the Ilsley Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Menser presiding. All attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing. The service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook Live.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
