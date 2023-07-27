PROVIDENCE — Emma Jewell Lamb, 88, of Providence, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Mrs. Lamb was born Christmas Day at her parents’ home in 1934. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Ottis Morse and Mrs. Elsie Marie Pomeroy Morse. Mrs. Lamb was a member of Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, a member of the Women’s Missionary Union at Pleasant Valley, and a member of the Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed bowling, playing golf, and riding horses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Kenneth “Keno” Lamb; her son, Kenneth Wayne Lamb; her daughter, Kathi Ellen Pugh; her son-in-law, Roy Andrew Pugh; her granddaughter, Emmy Walker; her siblings, Margaret Morse, Glendola Morse, J.D. Morse, Marvin Morse, and Ronnie Morse; along with two infant brothers.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her daughter, Debra (Joey) Phillips of Providence; grandchildren, Richard (Becky) Pugh, Kristi (James) Alexander, Josh Walker, and Heather (Cory) Coble; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Johnnie Davis and Bro. Frank Hill officiating the service. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Anthony’s Hospice or to The Gideon’s. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Online condolences can be made at meltonfuneralhome.com.
