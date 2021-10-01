PROVIDENCE — Ricky Gobin, 71, of Providence, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Ricky was born Sept. 25, 1950, in Providence to the late Roy and Mildred Gobin. He was a coal miner and retired from Dotiki, where he was employed for over 45 years.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Mila Rose Gobin; and a brother, Roy Don Gobin.
Survivors include his wife, who were married for over 20 years, Janet; one daughter, Amy Gobin; and two sons, Jesse Gobin and Jake Davis, all of Providence; four stepdaughters, Nicole Medina (Martin) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Susan Chastain of Henderson, Kelly Griffin of Alabama and Shryl Allegretti (Bob) of North Carolina; one sister, Frankie McDowell (Ezra) of Providence; one brother, Bobby Jim Gobin (Laura) of Eldorado, Illinois; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be at a later date.
Vanover Funeral home was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
funeralhome.
