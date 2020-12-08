James Edward Epley, 79, of Nortonville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
He was a member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Nortonville; was a veteran of the United States Army; and had worked for U.S. Express as a truck driver.
Mr. Epley is survived by his three children: Debbie Fultz, Karrie Young, and Rhonda Epley; one sister, Shirley Offutt; three brothers: Ronnie Epley, Billy Epley, and Jerry Epley.
Services will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, is in charge of the arrangements.
