Burl French Milligan, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, born February 4, 1946 in Hull England, is the son of Burl & Joyce French Milligan. His parents met & married during WW-II in Hull when his father was stationed at Bodney Air Base. Burl and his mother traveled by ship to the United States when Burl was six months old. The family resided in Flora, IL.
Burl was a 1969 graduate of Eastern Illinois University and a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. He was drafted by the U.S. Army 17 days following graduation. He served at Ft. Ord, CA, Ft. Hood, TX and Hue, South Viet Nam before returning to Graduate School at EIU.
Burl was a generous and caring husband, father, brother and son. His ambition found him employed at age 12 as a paper boy for the Flora Daily News. He was proud of the fact that from that early age he “always had a job.” He enjoyed aspects of each of his many jobs and considered some of them as an adventure as well as an important life lesson. However, his 40-year career with Hilliard Lyons (now Baird & Co.) was indeed a most fulfilling career. Burl found great joy in helping his clients with a little money or a lot of money. He was always proud to do the right and best thing for each and every one. His honesty and integrity served him well as he considered many of his clients as his friends.
Burl never missed the opportunity to meet new people, learn about their lives and share a few stories. It’s often been said, “He could meet a perfect stranger and know all about them within 10 minutes time.”
He lived life to the fullest and loved having family and friends at home. He enjoyed cars, traveling, hunting, golfing, fine dining and UK basketball (if they were winning). He was most proud of his sons, their achievements and successes and he adored his daughter-in-laws and grandchildren
He was pre-deceased by his parents and a son, Jeremy Paul Milligan (1975)
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Paula Harms Milligan, and sons Joshua (Emily) Milligan of Newburgh, IN and Benjamin (Lori) Milligan of Birmingham, AL. His brothers, Barry (Karen) Milligan of Baton Rouge, LA and Dana (Barbara) Milligan of Flora, IL and several nephews and a special niece. Grandchildren: Lauren, Leighton and Logan Milligan & Brayden and Kaitlyn Milligan.
In fulfilling his wishes, following cremation, family and friends may join the family for a “Celebration of a Life Well-Lived” at their home in Madisonville, Friday, September 3, 2021. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. with Tribute at 5:00 P.M. and Celebration to follow. Inurnment will be at Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Loami, IL beside his infant son.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Patrick Rudd Foundation, Habitat for Humanity or Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Madisonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.