Connie Marie Dunbar, 71, of Madisonville, passed away at North River Health Campus in Evansville, Indiana. She was born July 8, 1952, in Jasper, Indiana to the late Arthur Martin Gosman and Anna Mae Haller Gosman. Connie enjoyed working out with her girls, playing Pickleball, and Girl Scouts, and she was an avid UK basketball fan.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Dunbar.
She is survived by her daughter, Emily (Joe) Daugherty of Evansville, Indiana; sister, Susan Taylor of Fishers, Indiana; and two grandchildren, Parker and Colton Daugherty of Evansville, Indiana.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Madisonville Chapel, with Father Carl McCarthy officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support the local Girl Scouts of Hopkins County, Hopkins County Service Unit, 1928 Alma Court, Madisonville, KY 42431.
