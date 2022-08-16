James Larry Bourland, 75, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born February 12, 1947, in Hopkins County, KY to the late Everett Bourland and Louise Tapp Bourland Pate. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Moore.
Larry worked mowing yards and attended Union Crossroads General Baptist Church in Nortonville. He was most famous for hanging out at Carpet-town, which he loved to do.
He is survived by three brothers, Ralph (Brenda) Bourland of Nortonville, KY; Buddy (Jean) Bourland of Madisonville; and Everett “Happy” (Lillie) Bourland of Winchester, KY; nieces, Sandy Bourland Crick, Donna Lynn Pool, Lori Mefford, and Teresa Robinson; and nephew, Robert Bourland.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville with Bro. Barry Noe and Bro. Brent Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be David Weir, Cody Parker, Leriegus Davis, Jason Mefford, and Chuck Robinson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
