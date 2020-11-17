Eddie Ray “Crash” Crawford, 58, of Cadiz, formerly of Madisonville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
He was born on July 18, 1962, in Gary, Indiana, to the late Joyce Sue Jones Crawford and Edward R. Crawford, Sr. Eddie was a Army National Guardsman. He enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and taking walks.
Survivors include his sisters, Marsha (John) Thompson, Sharon (Frank) Jenkins, both of Nebo, Rose (John) Greenwell, of St. Charles, and Ann Marie Crawford of Madisonville; brothers, Edward Crawford, Jr., of Evansville, Indiana, and Raymond Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville with Bro. Tim Cates officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family on line at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
