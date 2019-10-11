Anna Louise Puryear, 80, of Madisonville, KY passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Muhlenberg Co. to the late James Edgar and Martha Elizabeth McKnight. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Buddy Puryear, four brothers; Dean, Tommy, Jimmy and Gene McKnight and one sister, Betty Hodges.
Anna was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed listening to music, gardening, sewing, reading and spending time in the outdoors. Anna also loved cooking and spending time with her family. She worked for the US Postal Service for approximately 20 years. She was a member of Olive Branch Church.
She is survived by three daughters, Patty (Cliff) Wilson, Donna Puryear, and Lynn (Tim) Berry; one son, Phillip (Carole) Puryear; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; as well as two brothers, Albert and Gerald McKnight and one sister, Janet Sue Baggett.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Madisonville.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until service time Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Puryear, Drew Puryear, Tim Berry, Thorton Hamilton, Cliff Wilson, and Brian McKnight. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Schroader.
The family would like to thank the wonderful circle of caregivers that helped during this time.
Memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
