Judy Marie Miller, 76, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. Mrs. Miller was born July 29, 1945, in Madisonville to the late James C. Sisk and Irene Baker Sisk. She was a 1964 graduate of Union County High School. Mrs. Miller worked for several years as a nurse’s aide in Dawson Springs and for a few years in retail at Walmart. She was a member of Suthard Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James Dennis Sisk.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Gordon R. Miller of Dawson Springs; one son, James Miller (Kristie) of Owensboro; two sisters, her twin sister, Joan Harrison of Sebree and Patricia Brackett (Ray) of Hartford; and two grandchildren, Nikki Basham and Brooke Basham.
Visitation for Judy Marie Miller will be from noon Sunday until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with the Rev. George Brooks and the Rev. Sam Haulk officiating. Burial will be in Suthard Baptist Church Cemetery.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the variant, face masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Friends unable to attend the service may view it on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
